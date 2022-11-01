SHEPHERD - A long playoff drought came to an end for Shepherd football on Saturday when the Mustangs earned a 20-12 home win over Fairfield.

The last time the Mustangs won a playoff game came in 1995. From the start, this group says they've been determined to change the standard in Shepherd.

"It's just been a standard since back in the spring. We got seniors, Connor (Hash) he's been pushing us to go a hundred percent every day in the weight room, in the classroom, out in the practice field he really stepped up and helped everybody come to their full potential," said junior quarterback Cole McCann.

It's proof that hard work does pay off, as the team now gears up for the quarterfinals where they will host Loyola-Sacred Heart. The fourth seeded Rams upset top-seeded Broadwater 27-13 last week.

So just like that, the Mustangs get to play another game in front of their home fans. It's been an up and down season for the team who currently stands at 6-4 on the year. They've had wins by as much as 38 against Baker, and losses by as many as 40 to rivals Huntley Project. Junior running back Aidan Lammers believes that's helped prepare them for the postseason. 'We've had some good games and some not so good games, but I think all of it together has led up to this and we've worked really hard for it and we're really enjoying it," Lammers said.

The last time Shepherd won a game in the quarterfinal round it was 1988, the year after their state championship run. But maybe more importantly, on Saturday these guys get at least one more chance to suit up on the field together.