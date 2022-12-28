Skyview girls' basketball went from the bottom all the way to the top last season after winning a state title. But this year, they say nothing is guaranteed, and everything is earned.

They lost quite a few players from their state championship team, but they're trying to find their new identity and focus on their team motto: earn it.

"Last year was a special season, no question," head coach Brent Montague said. "We have a lot of new faces on this team, and kids who are trying to create their own identity and our team is trying to create their own identity and this is this year, and we're not looking back at last year, that's over, and we're trying to see how good we can be this year."

Despite wanting to leave last year in the past, the experience of winning state isn't easy to leave behind.

"Always," senior shooting guard Charlize Davis said. "It's super nerve-wracking defending a state championship. I've never had to do that before, and so it's scary, for sure, and yeah, we don't want to let it bother us, but also we kind of do because we need to remind ourselves that it's a really important thing to defend our names like that."

Although they graduated five seniors from that state championship team, they're returning starter Brianna Williams, who averaged a double-double and won state tournament MVP. She plays all over the court and will serve as the anchor of this Skyview team.

"Breanna Williams is back and for us, she plays, she can play about every position," Montague said. "And so, we move her around a lot and she does a great job with that."

"My leading style is kind of more in the back, let my actions speak, let's try to get the momentum going," junior power forward Breanna Williams said. "So now, since Brooke, Cami, all of those guys are gone, I have to be a little bit more vocal which is a little bit out of my comfort zone, but I'm just embracing it with open arms and just going with it."

The girls are focusing on their team motto, "earn it", especially in light of last year's finish.

"Last year was last year, that's over, in the past, and this group needs to earn what they get, and I think they understand that," Montague said.

"We have to go out every single practice, doesn't matter if it's pregame practice, the beginning of the week, we have to go out there and we have to work our butts off for those because we are defending our state title and we need to earn it," Davis said.

"We won a state championship last year, but this is a new year, new team, we have a target on our backs, so you know, everybody is gunning for us, and we can't take anything for granted," Williams said.

The Falcons are back in action on January 6 when they host Great Falls CMR.