GREAT FALLS- Columbus Senior Colby Martinez successfully defended his class B state long jump title over the weekend in Great Falls. Like many other athletes, Martinez discovered a new love for an event later on his prep career.

Martinez won the long jump last season with a jump of 21'4. It was an underdog story at the time, and Martinez remembers deciding to give the event a try, after missing out on the spring season during the height of the pandemic.

He said everyone was working to get back into shape after the year off, and deciding to add a field event was the best decision he ever made, as the rest became history.

"That ended up working great for me and this year I was like you know what I'll pick up another one. I decided I love jumping and I like those the best," Martinez said.

This year he added the triple jump to his arsenal and over the weekend, Martinez took the bronze with a mark of 42'3 3"4, a new personal best. The Cougars senior said no matter what, his goal was to PR and he achieved it.



That state title winning long jump was also a new PR of 21'8 1/4 inches, securing the coveted second goal in the event by nearly seven inches.

"It's unreal, last year coming in as an underdog winning and this year, second in state proving a lot of people wrong about small town kids doing stuff and it's just unreal, can't believe it," said Martinez.