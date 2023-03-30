BILLINGS- The softball season is slowly getting off the ground in Montana. Billings Skyview is one of the lucky few to have a couple games under the belts.

On March 24, the Falcons battled Helena and Helena Capital, falling in both of those games 11-3 and 14-3. It was a tough test for a young team against perhaps two of the top teams in Western AA.

"To see that velocity right off the bat, it puts you in a headspace to expect, and I think you don't work up," said junior infielder Tailer Senn. "Get hit with the worst, and you can only go up from there, right? She was a great pitcher, and even that second team had great spin. So, for the younger girls and for me to see that right off the bat, kind of pushes you into it and there's no....it's like GO! Hit the ball!!" "I was actually highly encouraged after. The Helena schools are both very good, they have a lot of returning players, Helena Capital got third last year, and Helena High I would say is probably a top three team in the state this year," said head coach Michael Falcon. "And we were tight with both games. It was 1-0 in to the fourth in the second game and we let big innings happen. And those are the growing things we're going to have to go to." The Falcons finished fifth at state a year ago and return just three starters from that roster.

"We're young. It's going to be a process, but I'm really excited with this group," Falcon said. "They're super athletic, super coachable, I think we just need to be patient, we need to play games, which the weather is not helping, but I think by mid-season, we're going to be a very competitive, very formable team. And we hope to take that next step, and that's what the expectations are here."

Falcons have two returning seniors and one junior, with the trio all being three-year starters. After that, nobody else on the team has varsity experience.

"I think this year for us seniors is really just about hyping up the team and making sure everybody knows they're capable of doing their positions, and just having someone to look up to for them, being that role model that they need," said senior outfielder Rachel Hirschi.

Senn added, "I've been provided with the opportunity to, kind of mesh these girls in and show them like, hey, this is supposed to be fun. I mean, this is a high school sport. You work hard, and you play hard, and I think like I have been awarded the opportunity to see these girls through it."

Every game, like those games with Helena and Helena Capital will bring lessons learned with it. If the Falcons can get some more games under their belts, they believe they can soon compete with the best in AA.