BILLINGS, Mont.- Billings native Brock Blatter has decided to go to college and play baseball at the University of Alabama. Blatter was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round of the MLB draft.

Blatter told SWX Montana on Tuesday he made his decision to go to play for the Crimson Tide. Blatter will now have to wait three more years to become draft eligible again.

Blatter graduated from Billings Central this spring, and the right-handed pitcher recently signed to play collegiately at the University of Alabama. He had until August 1 to decide if he wanted to stick with the college baseball route or instead join the Cubs and begin his professional baseball journey.

𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗖𝗞 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥 (@Brock_Blatter) Age: 17 | @SCSpikes ⭐️12.7 K/9, 67% GB%, 75 mph avg. EV⭐️▪️FB: 91-93(T95), 2495 rpm avg, .185 BAA, 78% GB%▪️SL: 83-85, 2658 avg, 39% Whiff%, 55% O-Whiff%, ▪️CB: 80-81, 2723 avg, -15” IVB, -7” HB, 67% Whiff%, 120 Hammer+ pic.twitter.com/F3JOqGAjzy — MLB Draft League Data (@draftleaguedata) July 8, 2022

Blatter played in the MLB Draft League this summer for the State College Spikes in State College, Pennsylvania. He was the only player out of Montana selected in this year's MLB Draft.

This story will be updated.