Activities, coaching changes give Billings Schools new look next year

BILLINGS--Billings Public Schools Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl announced several Activities Coordinator and coaching changes across Billings Public Schools Thursday.

Charlie Johnson resigned as head girls' basketball coach at West High and will succeed long-time Activities Coordinator Doug Van Zee. Van Zee will be retiring at the end of the school year.

At Senior High, Connor Silliker resigned as head girls' basketball coach and will become the new Activities Coordinator. He follows Mark Sulser, who is set to become the new BPS Activities Director starting July 1.

Brent Montague also announced his resignation as the Skyview girls' head basketball coach but will continue to teach at Skyview High.