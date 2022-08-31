ABSAROKEE- Last year, the Huskies played 8-man football with just ten guys on the roster.

Now do the math. That means during the game, there would be just two guys standing on Absarokee's sideline, while the team they were playing would sometimes boast over forty.

"You know you look at the other sidelines and we got one on each side and that's all we have. So, this year we want to be competitive. We want kids to play the hardest ball they can play, be competitive and have fun doing it while learning something in the process," said head coach Brian Young.

In the offseason, Absarokee got approval from the MHSA to make the move to 6-man football. With 13 guys on the roster, things are a bit more balanced, they can scrimmage each other in practice, but now there's a new challenge. Learning what 6-man football is all about.

"8-man was quick but 6-man is a lot quicker. You got to be more on your heels than anything else and you got to be ready to go when it's time to go," said Jacob Martin, the lone senior on this year's team.

Five of the guys on the 13-man roster are playing football for the first time in their lives, but are learning quickly.

"Our main goal is to do better this year, do a lot better than we did last year on the field and as a team," said Martin.

Young said it wasn't easy to sell the guys on playing a 6-man season, but they're starting to buy in to the process, one that will take time and hard work.

I think if we just keep working as hard as we can and working as a team then in the next couple years, we can be competitive and we just got to keep working and stay positive," said sophomore Logan Young.

Absarokee faces Reed Point-Rapelje on Friday night.