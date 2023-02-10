BILLINGS- Kalispell Flathead leads Billings West entering the second day of the AA state wrestling competition.

The Braves got key wins over the Golden Bears in quarterfinal matches by Logan Stansberry and Gunnar Thompson. Other Braves advancing to the semifinals were Diesel Thompson, William Barnes, Aiden Downing, Dane Lake, Cade Troupe, Gabe Lake, Anders Thompson, Noah Poe-Hatten and Sawyer Troupe. That's 11 total braves and they have 150.5 points.

Billings West is in second with 145 points compared to Flathead's 150.5 and sent five to the semifinals. Helena Capital sent six. The consolation bracket helped the Golden Bears narrow the margin. Billings Senior is in third with 93 points and the Bruins fourth behind the Broncs.

The three defending state champions for the Golden Bears, Zach Morse, Keyan Hernandez and Jesse Aarness all advanced by pinfall. Undefeated freshman at 103 lb. Makael Aguyao also advanced by fall.

All eyes are on the pursuit of potential four-time state champions Teagan Vasquez and Avery Allen.

Vasquez of Kalispell Glacier won by pinfall in the second round at 132 pounds and Bozeman's Allen at 145 pounds also won by fall.

"I'm trying to experience every moment right now the best I can, live it up, I only have two more matches left in my high school career, I'm excited for tomorrow... and ready to go," Allen said.

Other wrestlers pursuing their second state championships that won by fall on Friday are Big Sky's Izzy Moreno, Belgrade's Carter Schmidt and Billings Skyview's Paulo Salminen.

Full results can be found here.