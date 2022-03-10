BILLINGS- Taylee Chirrick scored 22 points and snagged 14 rebounds as Billings West lead the entire way in a 58-48 win over Missoula Sentinel.

Golden Bears came out firing on all cylinders and led 28-16 at halftime. Spartans responded with a 12-0 run in the third quarter as shots from beyond the arc started to drop.

Spartans trailed 30-28 before West ended the quarter with a surge of their own. An 8-2 run made it 38-30 entering the final quarter.

The fourth quarter was the highest scoring of the game, with the Lady Bears edging the Spartans in the scoring column 20-18, enough to close out the Spartans 58-48.

Six of Chirrick's 14 rebounds came on offense as she brought the intensity for the 9 AM tip-off. The West sophomore also had two steals.

Also contributing for Billings West was Bella Muprhy who finished with 10 points and four rebounds. Halle Haber was the next leading scorer with eight points.

Sentinel was led by Emily McElmurry's 12 points. Megan Hamilton added 15.

Billings West advances to play Missoula Hellgate in Friday's semifinals.