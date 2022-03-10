BILLINGS- A late run from Helena Capital allowed the top-seed from the west prevail over Bozeman Gallatin 51-41.

The Raptors came out with stingy defense in the first half, holding the Bruins to just 33% shooting from the floor. At the break, it was tied at 21 as the lead changed five times.

In the third quarter, Capital's offense began to pick up, led by Carroll commit Brayden Koch. Koch led the Bruins with a game-high 25 points, including a poster-dunk in the fourth quarter to put Capital up double digits. The largest lead for the Bruins in the fourth was 11 points.

Jake Vigen led Bozeman Gallatin with a team-high 13 points. Eli Hunter was also in double figures with 10 points. Gallatin shot 38% from the floor in a game where both teams struggled to put the ball in the cup.

The Raptors made just 16% of their attempts from beyond the arc, and the Bruins converted on just one of 7 attempts (14%).

Helena Capital advances to play Billings Skyview in the semifinals on Friday.