...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
8 inches possible, with locally higher amounts near the foothills
and mountains. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions
of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall will be Sunday night into
Monday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
...AREAS OF DENSE FOG...
Areas of fog have developed, mainly from the Billings vicinity to
Judith Gap. Visibility may drop to less than a half mile at times.
The fog is expected to last through at least 3 AM this morning,
gradually decreasing from west to east.
Locations impacted include...
Billings, Columbus, Roundup, Harlowton, Laurel, Ryegate, Lockwood,
Broadview, Lavina and Judith Gap. I-90 from Billings to near Reed
Point will also be affected, as well as US-191 from Harlowton to
Judith Gap. Motorists should slow down and be prepared to encounter
sudden changes in visibility.