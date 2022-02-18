BILLINGS- Skyview jumped out to a 21-1 lead in the first quarter over crosstown foe Senior, sweeping the Broncs with a 61-39 win.

West went wire-to-wire over Belgrade to win 76-53. Safe to say, the two top teams in Eastern AA looked like it on Friday night. It sets up another matchup between top three teams in Class AA on Saturday between the Bears and Falcons.

Tip-off at Billings Skyview is at 2 PM.