BILLINGS- For the last decade, the number four has been passed down as a legacy number for Billings West football. This is year is no different, but fans won't see it on the field this fall.

"It's a number that Michael Guelff was the last one who originally had it and he died in a tragic car accident after a summer Rimrock camp we always have and he was on his way to coach at Montana Western after he got done playing," Golden Bears Head Coach Rob Stanton explained.



Stanton said Steve Guelff, Michael's father, was on the coaching staff at the time and didn't want to see the number retired.

"I don't want to see the number retired because I want to be able to go to the games and see the number on the field," Guelff said in an interview with SWX in 2011.



Each year, the West high coaching staff decides what senior is deserving of wearing the special honor of the number four jersey. Last year it belonged to Caden Dowler, it was Neil Daily's before that. This year, four went to Christopher Garcia.

"It's something that you know everybody is always talking about. How important it is, so it's a huge honor to be able to be the one selected for that," Garcia said.

Stanton said Garcia is all about the team first. Two yeas ago, Garcia was a running back. He finished last season as a tight end. Now, due to injuries this fall, the coaches asked Garcia to play offensive line for the first time in his football career.

"Usually when you ask a kid to be an offensive lineman, they decline. He didn't bat an eye, said whatever I have to do to help the team win. Those are special kids in the program and special people. I don't think you could have a better kid to represent four than that guy right there," said Stanton.

Garcia added, "Honestly I just like to play football that's what it comes down to. I just love being on the field you know and being able to compete."

That mentality is something that reflects what four is all about. Guelff spoke about the legacy of the number in that interview in 2011.

"The person that takes on that number realizes this is a number passed down to someone that puts their heart into the game. Everything they want to put into the game comes right from within them and they leave it on the field that way and Michael was like that way, he bled football," Guelff said.

With the position, came a new number, fifty. The rules block Garcia from wearing the number four while playing right tackle. Instead, Garcia wears the legacy number in warm-ups with the Golden Bears, then runs back into the locker room, has someone get the tight-fitting jersey off his pads, throws on the number fifty, and gets ready for game time.

"Why would we pull a number from a kid who did one of the most unselfish things, play a position the right tackle position that's very hard to play so we couldn't believe we even thought about taking that number away so unfortunately he can't wear that number in the game, but everybody on this team behind me knows he's deserving of that number," Stanton said.

Garcia, who also stars at linebacker for West, said he's beginning to see the field in a new way as a player, and has a newfound respect for the hogs up front.