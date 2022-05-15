BILLINGS- Billings West's Kaitlin Grossman has found success in three sports in her prep career, and is a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

Grossman has been a leader for multiple West high teams, steering the Lady Bears to success in the postseason. In total, Grossman boasts ten varsity letters across three sports.

In volleyball, Grossman is a four-year varsity player selected to an all-state team three times. The Bears finished third or better at the state tournament in three out of four seasons.

The success continues in basketball, where the two-time first team all-state selection helped the Lady Bears finish third or better three times, including a co-state championship in 2020.

Grossman says fond memories at West include spending time on the volleyball and basketball court with her little sister, Kourtney.

During the spring of her junior year, Grossman found a love for track and field, where she's placed at state in the long jump and owns two state titles as a member of the 4x100 relay and 4x400 relay teams at West.

"I love track. Last year as a junior was my first year doing it and it's super fun because you have an individual side of things but there's also so much team with the relays and it's helped me make a lot of really good friends," she said.

After graduating from Billings West, Grossman will stay in town to play basketball at MSU Billings under Head Coach Kevin Woodin.

"A lot of it was the coaching staff, I love Coach Woodin and Coach Breen they're both super awesome. And I really like they have that they have a nursing program that I can play basketball for four years and get my nursing degree because there's a lot of programs where you can play two years, but then have to stop to do clinicals, so I really like that," Grossman said.

A three sport standout athlete, turning everything she touches into gold. West high's Kaitlin Grossman is a finalist for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year. Athlete of the Year banquet is on May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.