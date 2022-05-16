BILLINGS- It's all about track and field for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist, and Billings West sprinter, Jaeden Wolff.
The defending state champion in multiple events is chasing history this spring. Jaeden won the 100m dash last season, setting a new stadium record in Missoula.
In her senior campaign, Jaeden again has the top time in the state, as she strives to post a sub-12 second time, and set a new state record. She's also a three-time defending state champion in the 4x100 relay, and her Lady Bears have a chance to post a new state track record in that event as well.
After leaving her mark at West high and maybe, in the MHSA record books, Jaeden will compete on the track in Bozeman for Montana State.
"I'm going to Montana state next year and I'm super excited because there's a whole bunch of people from Billings going that are super nice and I'm excited to be around them for the next couple years," she said.
And while most are still trying to figure out what they would like major in at college, Jaeden has already set a plan for multiple careers after her time is up in Bozeman.
"When I get out of college this is my plan, I'm going to get into real estate... and then work maybe as an account for a little bit and save up enough money to open my business I don't know what business yet but something."
Future business owner, and the fastest woman in the state. West high's Jaeden Wolff, a finalist for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.
Banquet is on May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.