BILLINGS- It's all about track and field for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist, and Billings West sprinter, Jaeden Wolff.

The defending state champion in multiple events is chasing history this spring. Jaeden won the 100m dash last season, setting a new stadium record in Missoula.

In her senior campaign, Jaeden again has the top time in the state, as she strives to post a sub-12 second time, and set a new state record. She's also a three-time defending state champion in the 4x100 relay, and her Lady Bears have a chance to post a new state track record in that event as well.