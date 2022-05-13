BILLINGS- Three of the five male finalists for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Award played football at Billings West. SWX spotlights Golden Bears quarterback Isaiah Claunch.

Claunch has been the calm, cool and collected leader of the West high football team for the past two years, helping the Golden Bears finish as Class AA runner-ups in back to back seasons.

The first team all-state quarterback was instrumental in achieving a 43-6 record in the last four years. Three of those four seasons, ended with West reaching the title game. During his time under center, the Golden Bears set multiple program records on offense.

Claunch has nine varsity letters between football, basketball and track and field. This spring, he is in prime position to potentially win to Class AA state titles in the javelin and discus.

After the throwing season concludes this spring in track and field, Claunch will get back to throwing the pigskin where he will play for Carroll College. Before taking that next step, Claunch recalls his time at Billings West.

"How everybody got along, the coaching staff I really connected with pretty much every coach on our staff. I had a special bond with everybody," he said. Now, he is one of four Golden Bears up for the Athlete of the Year award. "Definitely means a lot to be here with some of the guys I grew up with my whole life. I think it's cool that West high has almost all the male nominees, that's pretty cool to be with all my friends like that." The golden gun slinger from Billings West, Isaiah Claunch, finalist for Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

The Athlete of the Year Banquet will take place on May 18 in the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.