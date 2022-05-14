BILLINGS- Five male and five female finalists are up for the 2022 Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Award. One of the top wrestlers in the state, Drake Rhodes from Billings West is a male finalist.

When Drake Rhodes won the 160-pound Class AA wrestling state championship at MetraPark, he joined elite company at Billings West.

The win by fall capped off another undefeated season, and gave Rhodes his third state title. Rhodes is one of three Golden Bears to win three state titles, as he joins his brother, Jace, and current West head coach Jeremy Hernandez as the only ones to accomplish the feat.

He is just the second in program history to be a four-time class AA state finalist. That effort from Rhodes also helped the Golden Bears wrestling team win their first team trophy since 1995. His wrestling career at West concludes with a 134-7 overall record.

After graduation, the three time high school all-American will wrestle for national power, Iowa. There, he will join another standout wrestler from the Treasure State, Bozeman's Leif Schroeder.

"I was like if he can do it, why can't I so just tried to complete that goal," Rhodes said.

Drake joins his brother Jace, who now golfs at Montana Tech, as a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Award, which Jace was a finalist for in 2019.

"Yeah I always watched him and watched him not just in tournaments but just at practice, always working hard. I just always looked up to him, wanted to follow in his footsteps. It wasn't three-time I wanted to be four-time but wanted to win state like him and do what he did," said Drake.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet takes place on May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.