BILLINGS- This Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist will suit up in the blue and gold to play football at Montana State in the fall.

A four sport athlete at Billings West, Caden Dowler has left his mark in the Magic City.

Caden was an all-state football player on both sides of the ball the last two years, helping the Golden Bears reach the Class AA state championship in back to back seasons.

"I give all the credit to the coaches and we have huge support around us. They do a really good job mentoring us and making us better people and good athletes," he said.

The West high standout will take his crushing hits and breakout plays to Bozeman in the fall to play football at Montana State, where Caden says he's ready to take the next step alongside elite talent.

"Huge step, anyone that can play college sports is really good so just going there and then coming off a championship year is huge so we just have to put our nose to the grindstone and play hard," Caden said.

Caden is always quick to give credit to his coaches and teammates at West, even if that means giving props to his twin brother, Taco, once in a while.

When talking about some of his favorite high school sports memories, a big smile comes across Caden's face when he thinks about the crosstown game this year against Billings Senior. The Golden Bears shutout their rivals 30-0, with Caden recording one interception on defense, and a breakout performance on offense as a wide receiver.



Caden caught two touchdowns in that game, including a 70-yard screen pass he took all the way to pay dirt.

"Yeah I hadn't really played much offense my junior year... then I got hurt my start of my senior year so nobody saw me as a receiver or offensive player so it was pretty cool really fun but yeah I give that to my offensive lineman I just had to make one guy miss," Caden said.

He added he's proud to have never lost on the gridiron to Senior or Skyview. West's Caden Dowler, a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is on Wednesday, May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.