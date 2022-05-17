BILLINGS- A household name for Montana high school football fans, Billings West's Taco Dowler is a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

The Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in the fall, Taco has been featured in a highlight or two during his time at Billings West, as he finishes his prep career with ten total varsity letters.

On the gridiron, he's a two-way all-state football player, dazzling the Friday night lights across the state. Breakout plays throughout his career make Taco the all-time leading receiver at West high, and he helped the Golden Bears reach the Class AA title game in back to back seasons.

The speed has often been on display in some of those back-breaking kick returns against his opponents, and now this spring, that speed has turned up a notch as Taco takes on track.

He's got a top-three time in the state in three different events, including the top marks in Class AA in the 200m and as a member of the 4x100m West relay team.

Track is perhaps the secret sauce to success for Billings West athletic programs. Taco says track is all about competing and getting better.



"You're not going to get faster by running track, you're going to get faster by running track correctly and doing all the workouts correctly," he said. "It's a commitment and having that translate to football is huge and you have to figure it out like running the curve on the 200m is kind of like catching a tunnel screen. If you do track right, you'll be a better football player."

In the fall, Taco will join his brother, Caden, in Bozeman to play football for Montana State.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is on May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.