BILLINGS- Billings Skyview boys basketball standout Payton Sanders is a finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year.

Sanders is one of the rare athletes to play all four years of varsity basketball under head coach Kevin Morales. Those four years produced two state AA championships, with the Falcons going back to back in 2020 and 2021.

"You know up on the hill, we get everything we earn. We work for it. We have our strict shootarounds, our weights, all the things that comes with it; we take pride in that and it shows with our championships," said Sanders.

First team all-state, state tournament MVP, there isn't much Sanders hasn't accomplished on the basketball court and it has helped maintain a culture of winning on the hill.

Sanders will take a different career path for his college career. While four year schools came calling, it's Glendive where he will call home for the next two years. Sanders will play under head coach Joe Peterson at Dawson Community College.

The Bucs have won three straight Region XIII championships and not only that, Sanders will have a running mate at the guard position in Lodge Grass legend Damon Gros Ventre. A lot of folks will gladly buy a ticket to see these two get together on the hardwood.

"You know I went up there for a visit coach said come up and there was no miss. There was nothing I didn't like. A lot of people don't know, me and Damon played all through middle school and our chemistry was unmatched and I'm excited to see both of us play and reunite again at Dawson."

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is set for May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.