BILLINGS- The Midland Roundtable will announce the male and female 2022 Athlete of the Year on May 18. Until then, SWX will highlight the five male and five female finalists for the award.

Starting with the girls, Billings Skyview's Brooke Berry remembers hearing about the Athlete of the Year award as a kid.

"I had a lot of babysitters who actually were nominated for this award and I remember it always being a big deal and I was like 'someday I would like to be at that myself and be a finalist' and now that it's here it's another full circle moment. High school is ending a lot of my goals have come through and this is just one of them," Berry said.

Berry is headed to New Mexico this fall as a member of the Lobo's basketball team. The future seems bright for the star from Skyview, but it wasn't always that way.



Let's just say Berry's four year career at Skyview produced perhaps the greatest 'worst to first' story in recent Montana sports history.

As a freshman the Falcons were at the bottom of Class AA girls basketball, winning just one game. Her father, Gale, a standout high school and college player in his own right, was adamant his daughter should prepare to transfer out of the Falcons program.

Brooke was having none of it. She put her foot down, and convinced her parents she wanted to start something special up on the hill.