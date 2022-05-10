BILLINGS- One of the five female finalists for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year award is Billings Senior's Kennedy Venner. Venner is the only Bronc up for Athlete of the Year.

Venner is perhaps the most feared pitcher in the Montana high school softball. The Broncs ace currently boasts over 130 strikeouts this season, once again leading the state.

The Senior Bronc takes complete control of the circle with charisma.

"Never too high, never too low... I can't let the batter see if I'm happy or not happy," Venner said.

In April against Bozeman Gallatin, she struck out 13 of 15 batters in a five-inning perfect game. In the fall, Venner is headed to Carroll College in Helena where she will play softball.

"I really liked the environment and how strong the community is and I think that support will be helpful. I just really like the campus too and the teammates were super cool," Venner said.

On the hardwood, Venner was a team captain for the Broncs this winter, and finished in the top-10 in Eastern AA shooting from beyond the arc. Venner also played a season of golf and was a two-year varsity soccer player at Senior high.

Venner is currently trying to lead the Broncs to their first Class AA state championship since 2008. She said she learned about becoming an Athlete of the Year finalist after getting a big win over Senior's crosstown rival.

"When I got the text about it, I was walking to my car after we just played West. I mean it was pretty exciting to just get a crosstown win, but then I read my phone and was just super excited because it's a pretty big honor and the previous athletes that have been nominated, I think it's a really cool thing."

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year Banquet is on Wednesday, May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.