BILLINGS- Five male and five female finalists are up for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year. Billings Central's Mya Hansen is one of those finalists for the award given out since 1989.

Hansen, pure and simple, loves the game of basketball. She grew up in a basketball family, with her father, Pat, as the former head coach at Laurel high school.

Hansen is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year for Montana, and this fall, she will head to Boise State to continue her basketball career in the Mountain West conference.

She knows a little something about winning while competing at Billings Central. The Rams won a Class A co-state championship during her sophomore season, and finished as the runner-ups the last two years. Hansen also helped Rams basketball win three consecutive Eastern A Divisional Championships.

"Just being in the gym, that's what it comes down to. I don't believe practice makes perfect; I do believe practice makes improvement. For sure I know I can trust myself on the court. If I go on the court I know 'Hey I shot this shot a million times, I'm able to make that pass or make that shot..." it's more that sense of confidence that I can trust myself to make any move. "

On the volleyball court, Hansen was a part of Billings Central team that won back-to-back Class A state championships.

Mya is fiercely competitive, sure doesn't like to lose and is supremely confident on the basketball court. She claims that attitude comes from mom and dad.

"I feel like that comes from my parents they've built me to be a more confident person. They've set me up with all the success I've been given and will have hopefully in the future. Knowing they've set me up for that gives me that confidence going into the future," Hansen said.

Mya Hansen, finalist for the Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year. Banquet takes place Wednesday May 18 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.