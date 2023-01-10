WORDEN--Tuesday night in Worden the undefeated Huntley Project Red Devils hosted the defending state champion Colstrip Fillies.

Both teams had trouble getting shots to fall early, and Project held Colstrip scoreless for just over five minutes to start the game.

A lot of the Fillies early points came from free-throws, but they picked up the pace in the second quarter. They went into halftime trailing 37-18.

The second half was more Huntley Project, but Colstrip found some offensive rhythm in the second half too behind Malea Egan's 31-point performance.

Her 31-point performance wasn't enough though, as Paige Lofing's 18 points contributed to a 76-51 blowout win.