BILLINGS--The Eastern A Divisional semifinals took place Friday night at MetraPark. The top three teams from this bracket will automatically punch their ticket to state.

The crowd was pumped up for Fergus and Billings Central. Central kept pace in the first half, going into halftime only down by two.

But the undefeated Golden Eagles were on a tear in the second half. Fischer Brown had 24 points on the night (same number as on his jersey) and at one point led the Eagles on a 23-2 run.

Royce Robinson notched 17 points and Fergus stayed undefeated with a 59-40 win over Billings Central.

In the final semifinal game of the night, the Hardin Bulldog boys took on Dawson County hoping they could find the same success as the girls' team.

Kohbe Smith was all over the court for the Red Devils, and they outscored the Bulldogs 24-15 in the first quarter.

Chase Crockett had 11 points in the first half alone to compliment Smith's six.

The Bulldogs outscored the Devils in the second quarter, 12-8, but Dawson County turned up the heat in the second half and cruised to a 65-57 win.

"You know they have a great press, we knew they were going to come out and press in the second half, and we just had to come out and keep executing and keep getting back on defense, and keep getting buckets," Smith said.

"We just have to play defense, find shooters, and take care of the ball, and score when we need to," Crockett said. "We're a big team, so get the ball inside and score."