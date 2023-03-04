BILLINGS--Lots of excitement in the Southern C Divisional championships Saturday night as we set matchups for the state tournament.

First up was the girls and Ekalaka squaring off against Roberts.

The first quarter was all Lady Rockets, they outscored the Bulldogs 26-9.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs flipped the script, outscoring the Rockets 25-12.

Nasya O'Connor had 14 of those first-half points for the Bulldogs, and Taylee Chirrick had 20 for the Rockets.

The second half was more even than the first, Roberts outscored Ekalaka 26-20, and the Rockets punched their ticket to the first state tournament in program history 64-54.

"I would say it's unbelievable because we've worked so hard for this all season," Bentley Bertolino said.

"Just having the adrenaline out on the court and being able to support our teammates and just coming together after all the work we've done," Hailey Croft said.

On the guys side, Broadus and Melstone squared off. The first quarter belonged to the Broncs, they outscored the Hawks 11-5.

The second quarter belonged to the Hawks, who went into halftime only trailing by two.