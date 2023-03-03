BILLINGS--Friday kicked off the Southern C divisional semifinals. Only two teams from this bracket advance to state, so there is a lot riding on the semifinal matchups.

First up were the Ekalaka girls taking on Melstone, a matchup that Ekalaka won back in December. Eighth grader Maggie Eike had nine points for the Lady Broncs, and Avery Eike and Emma Mhyre had 11. Ekalaka quickly got out to a lead, outscoring the Broncs 23-18 in the first half. Tyra O'Connor had eight points on the night, and freshman Nasya O'Connor had 23. The Lady Bulldogs had a huge fourth quarter, outscoring Melstone 15-8, and advancing to the championship game 50-40.

"Going in felt a little bit anxious because we'd been hearing a lot about them improving rapidly, but we also have been," Tyra O'Connor said.

Next up was the Roberts girls taking on Broadus.

The Rockets got out to an early lead. Taylee Chirrick had 40 points on the night for Roberts.

The Lady Hawks trailed by two at the end of the first half, but Roberts held Broadus to two points in the third quarter, and the Rockets advanced to their first divisional championship game in program history 56-47.

"It's super exciting," Taylee Chirrick said. "We know we still have a lot that we've got to do, but just come out really strong tomorrow."