BILLINGS--The guys' Southern C semifinals were played Friday night, and Melstone's Bryce Grebe joined an exclusive scoring club.

First up was Broadus and Broadview-Lavina going head-to-head.

The Hawks got out to a fast start and kept the momentum up, Dillon Gee scored 20 points and Marcus Mader notched 30 in a game where Broadus never trailed.

The Pirates tried to get back in, Kade Erickson had 15 points and Connor Glennie had 16, but Mader and the Hawks were too much, they win 64-49.

"There was a lot of doubt when we started the season whether we would make the state tournament or not starting out 0-2, but we've got a lot better chance now," Mader said.

In the final Southern C semifinal of the night, Melstone took on Custer-Hysham.

The Rebels got out to a hot start shooting, Trent Kuntz had nine points on the night and Alex Russell had eight, but it was all Broncs the rest of the way.

They held the Rebels to two points in the second quarter, and Bryce Grebe with a corner three in the second quarter joined a short list of Montana athletes to score 2,000 career high school points.

He finished with 19 points, and the Broncs ran away with it 57-24.

"I knew he was maybe going to be able to get it this year, I knew it would be close, and tournament play and stuff," head coach Jason Grebe said. "It wasn't a huge deal, we wanted to win more than we want him to get 2,000, but it was a great accomplishment, his brother got 2,500, so I'm just proud of him. He's really led us a lot and did well for us here."

"It felt really good, like I said yesterday, only 20 people in Montana history, around there, reached 2,000 points, so it's just a pretty big accomplishment for me, so I'm pretty proud of that," Bryce Grebe said.