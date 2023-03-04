BILLINGS--An exciting pair of games Saturday night at MetraPark determined the Southern B Divisional champions.

First up was the girls and Huntley Project facing Big Timber.

It was a close one all night, Huntley Project led by just one point 31-30 at the half.

Big Timber's Kameron Ketchum hits a three to keep them in it, she finished with 19 points. They still trailed Project by just two points 49-47 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter though belonged to the Red Devils and Paige Lofing. First it was Lofing making assists into traffic, and then scoring on drives and from the perimeter. She finished the game with 43 points, leading Project to a 69-61 win.

Columbus and Red Lodge played for the Southern B boys title, and it was another close one.

The Cougars led by one point, 27-26, at the break, thanks to some great shooting from the Rams' Walker Boos.

Boos keeps up the shooting rhythm in the second half, putting Red Lodge ahead in the fourth quarter, he finished the night with 12 points.

But the Columbus bigs were too much down the stretch. Michael Curl was scoring inside and 6'9" Hayden Steffenson finished his night with 17 points. Columbus is the Southern B Champ 55-48.