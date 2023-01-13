BILLINGS--In tonight's AA action, the Skyview Falcons hosted the Gallatin Raptors, who are both off to a good start so far.

Both teams came into this matchup with only one loss on the season. It was a slow first quarter, but Gallatin got on the board first and opened the game on an 8-0 run.

The Falcons got on the board midway through the first quarter with a Lane Love layup.

The Falcons made a run to tie it up, and Ben Howells hit back-to-back threes to put Skyview ahead and they took the win at home 71-64.