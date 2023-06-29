Skyview basketball star Breanna Williams commits to Maryland

BILLINGS--Skyview's Breanna Williams has committed to the University of Maryland to play Division I women's basketball starting in 2024.

406 Sports first reported that the junior had committed during her official visit earlier this week.

Williams led Class AA last season in scoring, averaging just over 22 points per game, according to Montana Sports Memories.

Maryland went 28-7 last season and reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament before losing to number one seed North Carolina. Williams had many other Division I offers including Gonzaga, Utah, Marquette, Villanova, TCU, Louisville, Washington, and both Montana State and Montana.

Williams told SWX: "Honestly, I was there and it was just a gut feeling and it just felt right. I mean, they rolled out the red carpet with everything on my visit, but it wasn't that, it was the people and their interactions. Everything was super genuine, and they are one of the best programs in the country and I'd be playing with the best of the best every single night, which prepares you for the tournament. They have great facilities as well so you can excel on the court and off the court. They have a very good academic program and pre-med program as well. So it made the decision a lot easier!"

Maryland is 1,918 miles from Billings, but Williams has the support of her family from afar, as well as a support system when she gets there.

"I think Maryland is pretty cool, obviously it's like all the way across the country, and I am a very family-oriented person, so that will be a transition," Williams said. "But I have family over there as well, so this gives me a chance to kind of connect with them a little more also. This opportunity gives me a chance to spread my wings a bit and step out of my comfort zone as well. I talked with my parents before I made a decision, and they fully support me and going all the way over there and they will come to visit when they can, so that gives me peace of mind."