BILLINGS - The Billings Senior Lady Broncs are on a mission to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2019.

Last season, the Broncs finished 7 and 7 overall, good for fourth in Eastern AA and just missing out on a berth in the state tournament. The Broncs came on strong in the final stretch of the season, beating Billings West 43-42 and creating momentum for this year's bunch led by seniors in Brenna Linse and Allie Cummings.

"So that's been fun, and just working the ball in the post and going inside out because we have lots of guards that can shoot," said senior guard Allie Cummings.

Where Senior lost depth was in the frontcourt, forcing head coach Connor Silliker to adjust with a four guard lineup. The girls say it's created a fun and fast brand of basketball.

"It's pretty fun we're a pretty fast team with four guards and yeah, it's been pretty fun out there," junior guard Lauren Cummings said.

The Broncs backcourt is led by sisters Allie and Lauren Cummings. Allie has committed to play basketball at the next level at Point Loma Nazarene next year.

"It's so fun being able to play basketball with my sister one last time. I hope she will go somewhere with me but I don't know if she will," Allie said.

Lauren, a junior for the Broncs, also had dreams of playing college basketball, but don't count on her following her big sister.

"We're a good duo together, we've grown up playing together so we know each other's moves but honestly I don't want to go with her, I want to do my own thing for once," said Lauren.



While they have great chemistry on the court in games, that's the key word... games. The sisters say it can get rough between them at practice.

"We always end up injuring each other, bruising each other because we both play a hundred percent," Lauren said.

The physical competition between the two created a need for a new family rule. Lauren and Allie aren't allowed to guard each other in practice anymore.

"In practice we go hard at each other. My dad made a rule we aren't allowed to guard each other because we go a little crazy. It's your little sister it's hard not to, but on the court when we are in the game, we try to keep each other positive and cheer each other on," Allie said. "In practice we go hard at each other. My dad made a rule we aren't allowed to guard each other because we go a little crazy. It's your little sister it's hard not to, but on the court when we are in the game, we try to keep each other positive and cheer each other on," Allie said.

Billings Senior hosts Billings West in a crosstown matchup on Friday at 7 PM. The game will broadcast live on SWX.