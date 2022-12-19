BILLINGS--Billings Senior surprised some people last year in the state tournament. But they're rebuilding their roster and leaning on leadership of their three senior captains.

The Senior girls basketball team ended their season on a high note last year with a first-round upset of Flathead in the state tournament. The Lady Broncs advanced to the semifinals where they lost to eventual champion Skyview. But they lost four seniors from that state team. This year, fourth-year head coach Connor Silliker is optimistic about their returning players as they lean on the leadership of their captains: Lauren Cummings, Piper Jette, and Kendra Lien

"We're lucky enough that we have a lot of quality returners that will be having increased roles and assimilating themselves into this year's version of Lady Bronc basketball," Silliker said.

"So I fit in with those last four, I started with them and stuff, so I kind of know how things are going, so I just have to bring everybody else to the level of varsity playing," Cummings said.

"We have a lot of new fresh bodies from other teams, so I'm excited to see them grow, and us being able to be captains and leading them and we have a great advantage of speed and just learning new plays pretty fast," Jette said.

"Definitely just encouraging the younger girls along," Lien said. "We have a lot of freshmen on JV this year, and so teaching the plays, teaching them our defensive intensity, just kind of spreading the culture of the team definitely has been something we've been focusing on."