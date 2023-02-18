ROBERTS--Last season, none of the high schools in District 6C on the boys or girls side qualified for the state tournament. This season, there are a few front runners that have a chance to break through, and for the Roberts Lady Rockets, the chance to go to state for the first time in program history.

The Rockets struggled to find their footing the last few seasons with a team that was starting three sophomores and not gaining a lot of participation. Now, those same young players are juniors and seniors that finished the regular season 17-1.

Leading the charge for the Rockets this season is transfer Taylee Chirrick, who is averaging over 30 points per game. The Rockets say it took a lot of determination and hard work, and they're excited to represent the community that's always been behind them.

"It's exciting," Chirrick said. "Just to think that our team could have a legacy like this, it's pretty exciting to think about and we'll just keep working and see where it takes us."

"A lot of determination and hard work and perseverance, because in the past, we've had so little people go out for the sport, and this time we've finally had lots of people go out and have that determination to do it," senior forward Bentley Bertolino said.

"Through our up and down years, the community has always supported us and we're receiving even more support," junior guard Laynee Holdbrook said. "So I think that doing so good with our community behind us would also give back to the community. And I think the community would be very proud."

"We don't let it faze us much, you just want to focus on the game and everything you can, just like any other game," junior guard Hailey Croft said. "It's not really a special game, you just want to go in and win."