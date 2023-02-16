COLUMBUS--The Class 6C District basketball tournament took place Thursday in Columbus, plus a little bit of Class A action as they finish their final week of the regular season.

Lots of storylines to keep an eye on at the Class 6C district basketball tournament, both on the girls and boys side. The top three teams out of this bracket will advance to the divisional tournament, and last season, none of the teams from this district made it all the way to state.

This season, there are some teams to watch that are hoping to change that.

The top seeded Roberts girls went 17-1 in the regular season.

Their offense, led by transfers TJ and Taylee Chirrick, posted 63 points in a 40-point win over the Park City Panthers.

The Lady Rockets are a program that has never made it to the state tournament. But this season, they are ready to make their mark in the history books for their community.

"Through our up and down years, the community has always supported us, and now we're receiving even more support," Rockets junior forward Laynee Holdbrook said. "So I think our team doing so good with our community behind us and going far would also give back to the community."

Next up in the slate were the Bridger Lady Scouts taking on Absarokee.

The Scouts beat the Huskies twice during the regular season by a decent margin, but Absarokee held the lead for most of the first quarter.

Mya Goltz and Sidney Frank led the Bridger offense who, after leading by only three at the start of the quarter, came away with a 32-24 win.

Over in Class A, the Laurel Locomotives hosting the Billings Central Rams.

Central went on an 8-0 run to open the game, and the Locomotives' first points came from free throws with about three and a half minutes to play. The offense surged from there, and Laurel scored eight points in the final three minutes of the first quarter.

The Rams rallied back and took a 20-point lead into halftime.

The Locomotives scored 29 points in the second half, but that still wasn't enough.

The Rams get a road win 65-42.