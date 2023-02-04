PARK CITY--Zoe Holscher was a high school basketball player herself, just a couple years ago. Now, the young coach in Park City is leading young women, working to make them better women through the means of the game.

Holscher can be found playing in Panthers drills at practice. She said she likes being competitive, so when there aren't always enough numbers in practice, she's happy to run around with the players and have some fun as the team strives to enjoy the game they love.

"I love being active and forcing them to be competitive, be physical," Holscher said. "I was a starter for four years in high school, I know how to play, and can hopefully push them to that next level."