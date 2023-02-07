BILLINGS--Park City boys basketball said they got off to a rough start this season. Now, they're figuring it out and hoping to ride their momentum into the postseason, with a little bit of help from their new good luck charm.

The good luck charm in question are these blue and purple basketball shoes from NBA guard Lamelo Ball's shoe line.

"I played in these with one of the teammates last week, and I played pretty good, so we all decided to get them as a team to match," senior guard Chance Keating said.

"One of our teammates got them, he played pretty good, and they're at the mall for $130 so we were like 'might as well see how it goes'," junior guard Wyatt Story said. "And they look pretty snazzy, so."

The team's starters and a few other teammates are now sporting the shoes on the court, but not everyone was an immediate fan of the new kicks, including the team's head coach.

"He's not the biggest fan of how bright they are, and I don't know why we chose blue, we're a black, white team, and red, but, I don't know," junior forward Zach Downing said.

"We walked in there and he's...'you guys know we're red, right?'," Story said. "It was kind of funny, but he's like "as long as we all have them, we still got to work, but yeah."

Shoes aside, the Panthers have only lost three games on the season and are optimistic as the postseason approaches.

"We're feeling pretty good going into districts and stuff, but we got to keep working because you never know how teams are going to react to how you play," junior forward Gage Witt said. "Going out and playing with all of your family members out here, and it's just fun to play with them."

The shoes may have been the secret weapon in their 46-35 win over Roberts, but the jury is still out on their effectiveness.

"Maybe, maybe not," Story said. "I mean, we all still have to come in here and work hard, but the shoes might help, maybe not, we'll see."