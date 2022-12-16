BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad.

They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.

They're rallying around their team motto, "Protect the Palace", and even made bracelets as a nod to the motto and their gym, which they call the Palace by the Park.

Ninth year head coach Drew Haws says he's most impressed so far by the team's work ethic, and although there's always a bit of a learning curve with a new lineup, he's excited to see how to the team is going to come together as the season progresses.