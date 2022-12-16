BILLINGS--Billings Senior boys basketball made a good run to the semifinal round of the state tournament last season. This year, they're hoping to build on that success with a new squad.
They have nearly an entirely new team this season. The only varsity returner is Jaiden Turner, their senior guard.
They're rallying around their team motto, "Protect the Palace", and even made bracelets as a nod to the motto and their gym, which they call the Palace by the Park.
"I'm just telling my guys it's just basketball, not anything different," Turner said. "Don't let the crowd play into it, don't let anything else play into it, just play basketball."
"Being everyone new on the team it's kind of like a new program a little bit," senior guard Evan Rouane said. "We'll play really fast this year."