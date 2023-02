LOCKWOOD--The final game of Friday's tournament slate was Melstone meeting Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap, and the crowds were excited for the matchup.

The Broncs got on the board first and started the game on a 4-0 run.

But the Engineers came speeding back to take their first lead of the game in the second quarter.

Lots of back and forth in this one, but the Broncs leave victorious 51-44, and will play for the district championship Saturday.