BILLINGS--The Melstone Lady Broncs have been to state the past four years, but have lost a lot of key players from those rosters.

Last season, they graduated several key players that leave their roster with a unique construction: one senior, one sophomore, and the rest freshman and eighth graders.

Coach Ole Eike has coached the girls since they were young and said the secret to their success is the same level of competitiveness they've always practiced.

"Obviously we're a very young team, and we don't play like it," senior guard Koye Rindal said. "We don't play like we're freshmen and eighth graders at all, we play like we're juniors and seniors."

"It's pretty nerve-wracking, but I like my team, they're good to play with, and they help me," eighth grade guard Maggie Eike said.

"They're competitors," head coach Ole Eike said. "We compete in practice, we've always, when they were little, split the teams up as evenly as we could and made them play against each other, so it was difficult to win, and I told them when they were little, 'if you guys get accustomed to playing against hard each other, when you get to play against other teams, you're really going to go after them."