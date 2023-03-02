BILLINGS--On the guys' side, it was Jordan and Melstone facing off Thursday night followed by Bridger and Custer-Hysham trying to earn their spots in the semifinals.

The Jordan guys and Melstone were up first, and it was a back-and-forth matchup.

Brice Greebe led the Broncs with 31 total points, and now sits nine points away from joining an exclusive list of Montana athletes with 2,000 career points.

Melstone outscored the Mustangs in the second half 25-14, and they advanced 45-35.

"I have to lead my team in scoring, defense, in actions and stuff," Grebe said. "Leading my team and playing hard are a big part of me being the only senior."

Next up was Bridger facing Custer-Hysham. The Scouts beat the Rebels already this season and were looking to do it twice, but this game was different.

The Scouts scored twelve points in the first half, and only one in the second half as the Rebels made a statement on their way to the semifinals.

Tucker Keith had 22 points on the night as Custer-Hysham cruises to a 36-13 win.

"Well, it's been an uphill climb ever since day one, but we're just trying to fight every single game, one game at a time, until we get there," Keith said.