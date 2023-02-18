BILLINGS--Lots of action Saturday night at the District 5C tournament. On the girls' side, Melstone comes in to the championship game 18-1, and on the boys' side, Broadview-Lavina beat Melstone earlier this season, but it took extra time to do it.

The girls were up first, and it was the Lady Rebels who led in the first quarter with a couple clutch baskets from Olivia Yochum and Sam Leligdowicz.

The Broncs had to call a timeout, but regrouped and came back swinging. Emma Myhre was clutch under the basket, and Maggie Eike couldn't miss. She had 14 points in the first half alone.

She continued to contribute in the second half, ending her night with 21 points and, by the way, she's only an eighth-grader.

The Lady Broncs keep their foot on the gas and take home the district title, 69-27.

“The girls are really competitive, and we just want to win, losing is not an option for us, so we make sure to just do our best,” Melstone senior guard Koye Rindal said.

The guys were up next, and the Pirates were up early as the Broncs had to call timeout. A lot of back and forth, Bryce Grebe made an impact, but all-time scorer Kade Erickson and William Sanguins helped get it done for the Pirates.

Broadview-Lavina takes home the hardware 55-41.