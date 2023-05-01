LAUREL- Laurel high school is once again searching for a new head girls basketball coach after the program chose to not retain Buddy Windy Boy.

The news was first reported by The Laurel Outlook.

Windy Boy has been the head coach of the Lady Locomotives for the past two seasons and has been a part of the program for the last four.

Laurel is searching for their third head girls basketball coach in four seasons.

The Laurel School Board chose to not approve the renewal of Windy Boy's contract at the recommendation of outgoing Activities Director Riley Mayo per the report by The Laurel Outlook. Andrew Torgerson, who was previously at Colstrip, is the new Activities Director at Laurel.