LOCKWOOD--The Pirates have taken down the Rebels twice already this season, and they rolled to a third Friday night.

Broadview-Lavina opened with good ball movement, William Sanguins under the basket and Hank Tuzynski from three.

The Rebels had only nine points in the second half, and Layne Duncan contributed six of those.

In the fourth quarter, Kade Erickson became the Pirates' all-time leading scorer with 1,725 career points. Congratulations to Erickson on that milestone, his 19 points on the night led the Pirates to a 59-22 win and a championship berth.