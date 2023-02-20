JOLIET--Making the varsity basketball team is something that all high school athletes dream of. Freshman Regan Hereim accomplished that dream in his very first year at Joliet. But before his season had the chance to get off the ground, he encountered an obstacle that put basketball out of reach.

"I had a headache super bad, so we went to the ambulance, and the ambulance sent me to [Saint Vincent], and they said I had a brain tumor," Hereim said.

Regan was immediately transported to Salt Lake City, where he underwent a 10-hour brain surgery on December 2nd to remove a tumor the size of two eggs. The tumor was benign, but he developed Posterior Fossa Syndrome, a relatively common condition in children with this type of tumor. It can affect speech, movement, and behavior, which extended the Hereim family's stay in Salt Lake and Regan's time away from the team.

"I mean, we see someone who is coming to practice every night, and then they're gone for two weeks, and it's the same thing with the coach, the coach is gone and you just realize how close you need to be with each other," Joliet senior guard Paxton McQuillan said. "You don't know if that could be Bryce the next day."

"The senior class and the freshman class, we've got a lot of brothers in there, and so that really, that brought us together I would say," Joliet senior forward Bryce Williams said.

Because of the family's extended time in Salt Lake City and the increased expenses, the team stepped up to raise money for the Hereims. They sold "Rally for Regan" t-shirts, and organized a fundraiser January 21st against Huntley Project where they sold shirts, raffled off baskets donated by the community, among other activities and prizes.

The two communities raised just under $15,000. If that wasn't amazing enough, the J-Hawks left the night with a win over the top-ranked Red Devils.

"That's why that win against Huntley was so big for us, we had our fundraiser for him that night, so Huntley Project wore their green shirts and everyone was wearing their green shirts in the stands, and so we knew we had to come out with energy and perform for Regan," McQuillan said.

"It was super cool," Hereim said. "It was awesome, I'm so glad we won, and it was super cool."

As of right now, Regan isn't sure when or if he will be cleared to play basketball again. But for now, he's grateful to be back sitting on the bench and spending time with his teammates.

"My team is like family to me, and it was super awesome to go out on the bench," Hereim said.