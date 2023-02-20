JOLIET--Making the varsity basketball team is something that all high school athletes dream of. Freshman Regan Hereim accomplished that dream in his very first year at Joliet. But before his season had the chance to get off the ground, he encountered an obstacle that put basketball out of reach.
Joliet basketball community rallies around freshman Regan Hereim
- Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow. Snow accumulations between 6 and 10 inches, with locally heavier accumulations possible. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Temperatures will fall to near zero Tuesday night and combine with gusty winds to produce bitter cold wind chills. The cold, wet, and windy conditions will be dangerous for young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday into Wednesday, though areas along the Musselshell river into northern Rosebud county could see an earlier start from late tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as temperatures plummet Tuesday afternoon. Travel is discouraged from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. If you must travel, keep a survival kit with blankets food and water in the vehicle. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Billings
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Billings Skyview's second half run powers Falcons past Billings West
- Kade Erickson becomes program's leading scorer as Broadview-Lavina punches ticket to 5C championship
- From 1994 to 2023, Hernandez family leads Golden Bears to Class AA Crown
- Roberts, Bridger, Billings Central victorious on busy basketball Thursday
- District 4B: Roundup, Red Lodge boys; Red Lodge, Shepherd girls advance
- Red Lodge boys ready to rise to the occasion
- Brody Ketterling, Cole Krutzfeldt become Lockwood's first state champions
- Hardin boys, girls hold off Lodge Grass to earn series sweep
- Billings West bounces back in 70-60 win over Billings Senior
- Melstone punches ticket to 5C district championship
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.