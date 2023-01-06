SHEPHERD--We had a storied rivalry matchup Friday night between Huntley Project and Shepherd. The Red Devils are one of the top stories in Class B right now, with both teams among the best in the state.

The boys were up first with only one loss so far on the season for the Red Devils.

Shepherd was looking to make it two. They were scoring from all over the floor, and the teams traded shots.

Huntley led by two at the half, but they pulled away from the Mustangs in the fourth quarter. Parker Cook, the sophomore, had 18 points tonight for the Devils.

They go on to win 46-37.

The Shepherd girls were looking for an upset over the unbeaten Red Devils, and they kept it close in the first half. The teams went into the half tied, but Huntley Project pulled away in the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils remain unbeaten with a 62-45 win over the Fillies.