WORDEN--Huntley Project boys' basketball is off to a hot 4-1 start this season and they were hoping to make it 5-1 when they host Lodge Grass Tuesday night.

The teams were tied up early in the first quarter and went into the half with Huntley leading by a few.

But the second half was all Red Devils, and Parker Cook was making shots from every spot on the floor.

Lodge Grass tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Red Devil offense was too much.

They rolled to a 61-36 win over the Indians.