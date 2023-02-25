BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional championships came to a close Saturday night at MetraPark. Two-time defending state champion Havre took on Hardin, and the undefeated Fergus Golden Eagles took on Dawson County.
Havre, Fergus take home Eastern A Divisional titles
Katelyn McLean
Katelyn McLean
SWX Sports Reporter
