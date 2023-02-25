BILLINGS--The Eastern A divisional championships came to a close Saturday night at MetraPark. Two-time defending state champion Havre took on Hardin, and the undefeated Fergus Golden Eagles took on Dawson County.

On the girls' side, the Bulldogs got on the board first in a slow first quarter, but the Ponies came roaring back in the second quarter and put up 21 points while holding the Bulldogs to 11.

Yelena Miller and freshman duo Amaya Jarvis and Ariana Gary were big for the ponies offensively. Hardin tried to squeeze their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, but the Ponies locked it down, they are Divisional Champions. "We just had to move our feet, we had to, and we had to work as a team and talk about it," Gary said. "Just transitioning," Miller said. "I think we transitioned really fast back and kept pushing how we wanted to, and we continued to score and be aggressive."

Fergie the Golden Eagle mascot put on a show at halftime, and the undefeated Golden Eagles put on a show on the court.

The Eagles continued to roll and share the love on offense, Kieran Newburn, Brody Jenness and Royce Robinson all boosted the Fergus offense to a 23-5 lead after the first quarter. Fergus was dominant for 32 minutes and the Eagles win the Divisional title 66-40. Fergus was hot from the beginning, Fischer Brown had 18 points in the first half alone.

"Obviously we're not content with just the divisional championship, and we're looking forward to a bigger goal," senior forward Royce Robinson said. "Last year we were more upbeat after it because we hadn't done that before, but we've got bigger things to do."

"It still feels good," guard Fischer Brown said. "I mean it's great, this is a prize we've worked for all year, and this was the goal, this is one of our check marks on the way to getting a state title, and it feels really good, we soak it in tonight and then worry about next week."