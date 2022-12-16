  • Katelyn McLean SWX Sports Reporter

BILLINGS--Hardin boys basketball is looking to get back on top of Class A once again this season after missing out on the state tournament last year.

This year's bunch returns four seniors, but overall, it's a young roster. Chemistry and team building will be key the guys say, and you can expect to see the great shooting and ball movement we're used to seeing from the Bulldogs.
 
This year Hardin starts the season with a new head coach, Justin Hugs who takes over for Andy Round Face. He's been with the program for a while, he's a Hardin alumnus, and now takes over as a first-time head coach, who hopes to instill important values in the team. 
 
"Getting better every game and every practice," Hugs said. "Also just being there for the kids and being a good mentor for the kids on and off the court." 
 
 
"I think it will be good, he's been here for a long time," senior guard Elias Stops At Pretty Places said. "He knows how our previous coach coaches and we had success in Class A so I think he will do real good." 
 
"I think we just gotta play better as a team, play better together," sophomore guard Kingston Hugs said. "This is a new team but we can do better together if we work together and play good defense."
 
"Just work hard, chemistry, trust each other that will play a big role," Stops At Pretty Places said.
 
"It took a while for them to know each other and gel but everything is starting to fall into place right now," Hugs said.

