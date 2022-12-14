BILLINGS--Frazer, Montana is located near the Canadian border on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation. The population in 2020 was just over 400 people. But they're working to build a basketball program without a single senior on the roster.

"We're going to be young, and it's going to be a struggle," head coach Myron Jackson said.

The Bearcubs lost five seniors last year, leaving them with four juniors, one sophomore, two freshmen, and an eighth grader to make up their eight-player roster. Still, sixth-year head coach Myron Jackson is optimistic, and focusing on the team's confidence.

"Confidence," Jackson said. "Confidence in our players and, well, pretty much just confidence in everything. Defensive wise, offensive wise, everything."

In Jackson's mind, the team already has the raw skill, they just need to learn how to develop it.

"Quickness, we do have the quickness, but we just got to contain it," Jackson said. "Ball control, getting into our spots."

Two of those young players, Cassius Smoker and Zayden Hintges, are excited to be able to play at the varsity level and have already made friends with their older teammates.

"The first game...yeah. Being in the game," Smoker said.

"Getting to play with all of my friends," Hintges said.

On the roster, both players are listed as 5'3". They say the hardest part of playing against bigger upperclassmen is being able to move the ball.

"Dribbling past them and getting past them," Smoker said.

"Being small," Hintges said.

Smoker had a couple of shots drop in the Class C tip off tournament at Lockwood, and Hintges made his first shot in a high school game at that tournament against Bridger. As for how that experience was, Hintges had a simple answer.

"It was fun."