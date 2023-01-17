BILLINGS--Columbus junior forward Hayden Steffenson has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember, and it's easy to see why.

He plays for a Columbus team that is using great defense to make up for an offense being reinvented. But he has an advantage that's placed him at the center of the offense.

"It can make a world of difference," Steffenson said. "I mean, you're above everybody, you can shoot over people. It makes it a lot easier." Steffenson is listed on the Columbus roster at 6'9". His teammates and coach said that's a unique quality and makes him an effective scorer.

"Having 6'9" down low post and another 6'5" post really helps, and I think that's pretty unique," Columbus junior guard Mason Meier said.

"There's not many Class B teams that have 6'8", I think he's listed as 6'9"," head coach Michael Robinson said. "I mean, pretty fortunate for these guys to be able to play with a guy like that."

Steffenson's height also gives him an advantage in a defense that's become the pride and trademark of this Columbus squad.

"You can get a lot of blocks; you can cover a lot of area so that they can't see," Steffenson said.

While Steffenson is the tallest on the court by a lot, he also has teammate Michael Curl, listed on the roster as 6'5", as a partner in crime.

"Mike and I work so good together, we can see over everybody, which, that just helps a lot," Steffenson said.

As for Curl, he seems to be okay with not being in the spotlight and helping out in ways that sometimes go unnoticed.

"Scoring, probably we'll leave it up to the big boy and Mason, and Cash from the three, so we'll just do our role as the other players," Curl said.

As for Hayden's height, it's a challenge to ask him a question he hasn't been asked before.

"...and everyone asks, 'do you play basketball?'"

"Oh yeah. I get asked that all the time," Steffenson said.